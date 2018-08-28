Onimusha: Warlords remaster coming to PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam

Capcom

A remastered version of Onimusha: Warlords is coming to PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam on Jan. 15, 2019, Capcom announced Tuesday.

The action adventure game -- which plays a little like Devil May Cry -- was originally released on PS2 in 2001, and holds an 86 score on Metacritic.

It's set in feudal Japan and follows the samurai Samanosuke Akechi as he fights against the demonic forces of Nobunaga Oda and tries to save his cousin Princess Yuki from their clutches.

The remaster has been updated with HD graphics, analog stick support, and a new soundtrack with newly recorded Japanese voice acting.

Display settings can also be changed between 4:3 and 16:9 at any time in-game. A screen scrolling feature in the widescreen mode adapts to players' movements to show areas that otherwise aren't fully visible.

The game's easy mode is also selectable from the beginning -- in the original, you had to lose to the first boss three times before it became available.

It'll be available digitally in the US and Europe for $19.99/€19.99/£15.99 on all formats, with a physical release of the PS4 and Xbox One version in the US only.

The original was notable in that character movements were created using motion capture, with actor and singer Takeshi Kaneshiro as the character model and voice actor for Samanosuke. The game's villain, Nobunaga, was based on a real feudal lord in the late 16th century who attempted to unify Japan.

A previous re-release, Genma Onimusha, came to Xbox in 2002, with additional areas, bosses, costumes and gameplay mechanics. We've asked Capcom if those features will be included in the remaster.

It had a pair of direct sequels, Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny and Onimusha 3: Demon Siege (which co-starred a motion-captured Jean Reno), as well as follow-up Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams -- all on PS2.

There were also two forgettable spinoffs, Onimusha Tactics on Game Boy Advance and Onimusha: Blade Warriors on PS2.

