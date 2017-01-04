Up Next Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

If you like the idea of the Onewheel (literally a powered skateboard with one wheel in the middle) but thought it looked a little too industrial the first time around, take a look at the sleek new Onewheel+.

At a top speed of 19mph (30kph), you can now fly down the street at world class sprinter speeds. The kind of speed makes the $1,499 price tag (AU$2,059; £1,215) a little more bearable (and it's just $200 more than the original).

19mph (30kph)

Redesigned motor

New footplates and sensors

Curvy new styling

Upgraded app customisation

Personal transport devices you can stand or sit on are coming in all shapes and sizes now. Cheap two-wheeled hoverboards, fancier two-wheeled Segways and Ninebots and more. But there's nothing else quite like the Onewheel. In fact, when one manufacturer tried to bring something similar to CES 2016 they were swiftly ejected from the show by US Marshals due to patent infringement.

Photo by Future Motion

We have covered the original Onewheel at CES in the past and thought it was a comfortable and fun ride. But this year at CES, Future Motion, the company behind Onewheel, has given it the '+' upgrade that they say makes it easier, faster and smoother to ride around town.

The update is all about refinement. The footboards are now curved and styled rather than looking like two plans of wood, with an aim to make Onewheel easier to get started on and ride smoothly. A redesigned motor delivers that extra speed as well as extra grunt when climbing hills plus a quieter ride too. And for more advanced riders, new customisation options through the connected Onewheel app to get the feeling of the ride and overall performance just the way you want them.

We'll be seeing the new Onewheel+ in the flesh very soon here at CES 2017.