Chinese phone-maker OnePlus has announced a partnership with UK carmaker McLaren Formula 1. The companies will host a "Salute to Speed" event at McLaren's Technology Centre in Woking, England on Dec. 11. OnePlus is holding a contest, for European fans only, to attend the event.
OnePlus has done the special edition thing before -- tying in movies, other brands and sometimes just a color. The excellent OnePlus 6 was followed by the $3,000 Hadoro custom version, an Avengers edition and a special "Red" model. The OnePlus 5T got the Star Wars Limited Edition treatment. And then there was the limited edition OnePlus 3 honoring Parisian fashion boutique Colette.
It looks likely that the companies will introduce a special edition of the OnePlus 6T at the Dec. 11 event. The promotional materials emphasize speed, boasting that OnePlus holds claim to the "world's fastest in-display fingerprint sensor on any smartphone." And the event website also references the "race to 5G" -- pointing out that OnePlus was "first to tweet using a 5G network." The site contains no details about a forthcoming phone, however, and OnePlus did not immediately respond to our request for more information.
Released this time last year, the OnePlus 6T offers much of the same top-tier hardware as higher-priced competitors. In addition to being the first widely available phone in the US to feature a fingerprint sensor embedded in the display, it comes equipped with a Snapdragon 845 chipset, dual-rear cameras and the latest Android Pie operating system -- but costs hundreds less than rival flagships from Apple, Samsung and Google.
Discuss: OnePlus teams up with McLaren, hinting at special-edition OnePlus 6T
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.