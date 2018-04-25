We've got less than one month to go until OnePlus unveils its next flagship phone.

With the success of its 2017 lineup -- the 5 and 5T -- the Chinese phonemaker solidified its reputation for premium phones equipped with top-tier hardware that sell for hundreds of dollars less than high-end competitors from Apple and Samsung.

Now, in keeping with last year's timing, OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch the OnePlus 6 on May 16. If the company sticks with its basic script from 2017, we'd expect it to follow the OnePlus 6 with an incremental update, in the vein of the OnePlus 5T, later this fall.

In addition to the launch date, the company has confirmed a number of things about the phone -- including the fact that it will have an iPhone X-like notch. But in addition to those few details that have been announced officially, there are lots of rumors circulating. This is an ongoing roundup, so check back often as we update this piece when new information is unveiled.

Confirmed: It launches on May 16



The company has announced that it will launch the new phone on May 16 in London. OnePlus enthusiasts can purchase tickets to the launch event here for an early-bird price of £16 (which converts to $21 and AU$27); the price of a ticket doubles if purchased after 3 p.m. ET on Friday, April 27. Admission includes a bag of free gifts and access to an after-party.

Confirmed: OnePlus 6 will have a notch



After much speculation, OnePlus admitted that its next phone will have a narrow black notch running across the top of its screen, similar to the iPhone X and other Android phones like the Essential Phone, Huawei P20 and Asus ZenFone 5. Phone notches typically house the camera and other front-facing sensors, and are the focus of impassioned debate among phone design fans.

Confirmed: It'll have the Snapdragon 845 chip

On OnePlus' forum, the company said that the OnePlus 6 will have a Snapdragon 845 chipset from Qualcomm, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This is the same processor the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus have, and it offers a handful of new updates including better image and video processing, 3D mapping for facial recognition and much, much faster speeds -- the latter of which OnePlus emphasized with the tweet below:

Confirmed: The phone will have a bigger screen

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei also confirmed that the phone will have the largest screen of any OnePlus phone before it, while its overall size will not increase. Apparent leaked specs measure the screen at 6.2 inches. The phone will also have a bottom bezel (aka chin).

Confirmed: It won't look exactly like the Oppo R15

OnePlus and another phonemaker, Oppo, are owned by the same company, BBK Electronics. Because of this connection, many Oppo and OnePlus phones look similar. Last year's OnePlus 5 looked almost exactly like the Oppo R11, for example, and the next OnePlus 5T was similar to the Oppo R11S.

So when Oppo announced the Oppo R15, it was safe to assume that the next OnePlus 6 would look the same. But Pei promises that the OnePlus 6 will look different. How different, we're not sure, but at least they won't be identical twins.

Confirmed: There will be an Avengers Edition (probably in India only)

Similar to the Star Wars Limited Edition of the OnePlus 5T, there are plans for an Avengers tie-in for the forthcoming OnePlus 6, according to Android Central. Given that the Star Wars phone was available only in India, we expect this year's promotional edition to follow suit. The movie, Avengers: Infinity War, debuts in India and the US on April 27.

The OnePlus 6 will probably be super fast

Before OnePlus confirmed the Snapdragon 845 spec, users on the benchmarking site Geekbench spotted what is believed to be benchmark scores for the OnePlus 6. The test revealed the phone to be faster than the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus.

The device is listed as model number "NS P7819," which matches a number of unconfirmed leaked images of the OnePlus 6.

It may cost half as much as the iPhone X

In an anonymous post on the Chinese social media site Weibo, the OnePlus 6's price is listed at $749. But before you do a spit take, the same list reported that the 256GB iPhone X cost "$1,517." Whether it refers to US, Canadian, Singaporean or Australian dollars, that's not quite right.

So while it's not clear what currency these prices are listed at, we can guess that the OnePlus 6 will be around half the price of the iPhone X. That puts the phone at around $575, £575 or AU$915.

The OnePlus 6 will likely keep its 2 rear cameras

The same Weibo post also listed the OnePlus 6 with 16- and 20-megapixel rear cameras. This would be the same setup as the current OnePlus 5T.

