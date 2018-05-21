On this podcast, special guest Iyaz Akhtar joins us to talk about:
- The OnePlus 6 review, and what's missing from this great smartphone.
- Elon Musk's bold plan to shuttle us underground at 150 miles per hour.
- How Amazon ships weirdly shaped and supersized packages.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.
The OnePlus 6 is an excellent phone, aside from these misses (The 3:59, Ep. 405)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.