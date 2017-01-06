OnePlus 3T available in gold on January 6

2:11 Close Drag

One of our favorite Android phones, the OnePlus 3T, is getting a fresh coat of gold paint. It will be available in limited supply on January 6 and only in the 64GB version (the 128GB model is still available in the original grey color).

This "soft gold" option, as OnePlus calls it, is the same shade that the OnePlus 3 came in as well (you can check out how it looked in the slideshow below). The 3 is a previous model of the 3T that came out a few months before it.

Both the 3 and the 3T were our top choices for an Android phone. The 3T starts at $439 or £399 for the 64GB variant and $479 or £439 for the 128GB model. (OnePlus isn't available in Australia, but that converts to about AU$580 and AU$632.) It's equipped with a 5.5-inch display, a 16-megapixel camera and a Snapdragon 821 processor.