OnePlus can't stop hyping.

Its latest flagship, the 3T, is already a great phone on its own. But apparently it needs more hype. So OnePlus released a special gold variant in January.

But that still wasn't enough. So the company teamed up with Colette, the French streetwear store, to sell a limited edition black version, emblazoned with the Colette logo. It actually goes on sale today and there's only 250 of them made. But to get one you have to fly to, well, Paris, and stand in line.

Not satisfied to stop there, now OnePlus is selling yet another limited edition 3T. It's also matte black, just like the Colette version, except it doesn't have the Colette logo, and it won't come bundled with earphones. In addition, OnePlus will make more than just 250 units (though a number wasn't given).

On top of that, OnePlus is teaming up with Hypebeast, another streetwear fashion curator for a March 24 pop-up sale of this black variant.

The phone features 128GB of internal memory and 6GB of RAM. You can buy it online for $479 and £439 (that's about AU$620, converted). No exact timing yet when sales begin, but OnePlus says it'll be available "at a later date." Why someone would want to pay extra for a ubiquitous phone color is a mystery, but whatever floats your boat I suppose.