One lucky Fortnite fan will get to squad up with Ninja and Travis Scott

Samsung

It looks like the folks at Samsung are big fans of Fortnite.

Samsung recently announced its new Fortnite contest, in which one lucky winner will get the chance to play with video game streamer Ninja and rapper Travis Scott.

You heard right. Who wants to play @FortniteGame with @Ninja and @TrvisXX? You just need to show us what you got with the Galaxy Skin. Tag #NinjaGalaxySquad and #Contest for a chance to win.

Rules: https://t.co/eLSrL806OE pic.twitter.com/R0oJCBsT9n — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 21, 2018

Ninja has over 11 million subscribers on Twitch. Travis Scott's most recent album Astroworld hit No. 1 on the Billboard top 200 albums list. So both celebrities are pretty popular in their own way. The grand-prize winner will play Fortnite live on Twitch with the duo for up to two hours on (or around) Oct. 9.

The winner will also take home Samsung's "Ultimate Cross-Platform Gamer Pack," which includes a 65-inch Q9FN QLED TV (2018), a 49-inch CHG90 QLED gaming monitor, and a pair of AKG N700NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones. Samsung says the gamer pack is valued at $5,249.

Three runners-up will also receive Samsung's cross-platform gamer pack, and 100 third-prize winners will get the AKG headphones.

Last month Samsung announced that Fortnite for Android was coming to Galaxy devices as a temporary exclusive. To celebrate, it released a special Fortnite Galaxy Skin for people who bought the Galaxy Note 9 or Galaxy Tab S4.

To enter the contest, you'll have to post a picture or video of yourself using the Galaxy Skin on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtags #NinjaGalaxySquad and #Contest. Pictures and videos will be judged on creativity/originality, brand appropriateness, and relevance to theme, according to the official contest rules.

Since the Galaxy Skin was only given to people who bought the Galaxy Note 9 or Galaxy Tab S4, eligible contestants might be limited to people who own one of these devices -- unless you found some other way to get it.

If you're a Fortnite fan it'll be hard to pass up on a chance to play with Ninja, who Time magazine listed as one of the 25 most influential people on the internet in 2018. But the gamer is not without controversy. In an interview Ninja revealed that he refuses to play with female gamers. He does play with rappers, though; in March he made a big splash when he teamed up with Travis Scott and Drake, setting a new Twitch streaming record.

The contest ends on Sept. 30; winners will be chosen in October.

Update, 9:35 a.m. PT: Added that Travis Scott would be participating.