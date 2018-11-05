Once Upon a Deadpool is Deadpool 2 in a PG-13 wrapper

20th Century Fox

Did you love Deadpool 2 but you were too young to sneak into an R-rated movie? Well I got good news for you.

A re-edited, holiday-themed version called Once Upon a Deadpool is coming to theaters this December, featuring a PG-13 version of the film with a limited Dec. 12 through Christmas Eve release, reports Deadline Monday. The official Deadpool movie Twitter account retweeted the announcement, further confirming it.

The new version will feature a Christmas story framing device where Ryan Reynolds' antihero will appear with actor Fred Savage among other new scenes that were filmed in one day. Savage will appear in eight scenes in which Deadpool will read a bedtime story to the former child actor, a concept that is completely recycled from 1987's The Princess Bride.

The re-release isn't a complete cash grab. Reynolds told Deadline that $1 from every ticket is going to the F-ck Cancer charity, which is being temporarily renamed Fudge Cancer to remove the expletive for this cleaned up superhero flick.

"Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006," Reynolds told Deadline. "I've said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said 'Yes' on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining..."

Savage appears to be in on the joke in his comment to Deadline... I think.

"While my participation in this film was anything but voluntary. I am happy to learn that Fudge Cancer will be the beneficiary of this shameless cash grab," Savage said.

Once Upon a Deadpool marks the third version of Deadpool 2 that will be available for audiences, including the previously released theatrical version and the alternate joke-filled Super Duper Cut that came with movie's home release.

Now the real question left about this PG-13 Deadpool? Will it have new post-credits scenes?