Olympus OM-D teaser video shows new sports-focused camera in action

Olympus/Screenshot by Josh Goldman/CNET

Olympus posted a teaser video to its YouTube page Wednesday that appears to show its next flagship OM-D camera, the rumored E-M1X.

The video clip, just 18 seconds long, shows a photographer using the camera for shooting football, water polo and beach volleyball, which plays up not only the potential speed of the camera, but its dust-, splash- and freezeproof build. The teaser ends with the date Jan. 24 and an OM-D logo.

Olympus released its current flagship OM-D E-M1 Mark II in 2016, which is marketed at sports and wildlife photographers.

Rumored specs for the new camera include a 20-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor and a continuous shooting speed up to 18 frames per second. That's the same as the E-M1 Mark II, but it is expected to have twice the processing speed of that model. An updated autofocus system with adaptive focal points would allow the camera to quickly adjust from targeting a single subject to a team by expanding the number of focal points, according to 43rumors.