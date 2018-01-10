Olfinity showcases app-controlled air quality and aromatherapy

Olfinity, an intelligent air system on display at CES, brings together air quality assessment, air purification and controlled aromatherapy in a series of products meant to improve indoor health and wellness. The Olfinity series of products includes an air monitor, air purifier and aromatherapy diffuser.

The Olfinity air monitor assesses your air quality in real time with sensors that detect VOCs (volatile organic compounds), PM0.5 (particulate matter), PM2.5 and PM10 as well as temperature and humidity. You can use the air monitor to keep an eye on either indoor or outdoor air. The air monitor is battery-powered and connects to the Olfinity app for displaying air quality data. A small screen on the front of the devices also displays air quality.

The Olfinity air purifier cleans your indoor air, with a combination of a HEPA filter and activated carbon, when VOCs, PM0.5, PM2.5 and PM10 levels exceed the safety standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO). The Olfinity aromatherapy diffuser creates a controlled aromatherapy session with purified air that lasts 20 minutes. Olfinity currently has five aromatherapy blends to choose from, created with organic essential oils.

Olfinity

You can manage the entire Olfinity system through a Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection to the Olfinity app, which gives you remote access of the ecosystem and enables you to monitor your air quality, track your air purification and program your aromatherapy sessions as well as view air quality history reports. Pricing information isn't confirmed yet, but Olfinity will be available for purchase in summer 2018 somewhere in the $1,200 price range, which converts to roughly £886 or AU$1,534.

