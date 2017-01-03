'OK Google, start up my Hyundai' comes true at CES

Enlarge Image Hyundai

Fans of voice control, rejoice. Hyundai today announced that its Blue Link service will have upcoming support for Google Assistant via the Google Home.

Google Home is a $130 voice control speaker (about £100 or AU$170) for your home. Plug it into a wall outlet and use the trigger phrases "OK Google" or "Hey Google" to immediately put the device into listening mode. From there, you can ask Google all sorts of questions -- the current forecast, the score of last night's game and to even control various smart devices in your home.

And soon, with help from Hyundai Blue Link, you should also be able to control your car. According to Hyundai's official press release, you'll be able to say things like, "Ok Google, Find me a great steakhouse in Las Vegas," to which Google Assistant might reply, "The address I found for a great steak house in Las Vegas is SW Steak House at 3131 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, Nevada 89109. Do you wish to send it to your Sonata?" Yes, please.

You should also be able to start your car remotely, adjust the temperature and more. Concerned that someone could get hold of your Google Home and start your car without your consent? The Google Home is supposed to ask for a Blue Link PIN number before it enables certain features.

Voice control tech isn't entirely new for Hyundai, though. The auto manufacturer announced a partnership with Amazon's voice control assistant, Alexa, back in November. At least now you have even more ways to command your car to do your bidding. Amazon Alexa or Google Home? Take your pick.

Hyundai didn't specify exactly when this integration would be widely available, but we're looking into it. Stay tuned.

