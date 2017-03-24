Nope, there's certainly no CIA spying going on here with the Google Home.

Absolutely not. In fact, don't even bother asking the Google Home about the CIA. But if you do, the Google Home is going to get even more defensive. A YouTube clip from Michael Hraba shows the voice assistant's jargon-filled answer to "Do you know what the CIA is?"

The question comes 14 days after WikiLeaks claimed to reveal the CIA's hacking tools, alleging the government agency spied on people through installing malware on their phones, computers and smart TVs. CNET is unable to verify whether the documents are real or have been altered. Google Home's response looked to make it very clear that their technology was safe from CIA spying.

"No government entity, US or otherwise, has direct access to our user's information. Respect for the privacy and security of data you store with Google underpins our approach to producing data in response to legal requests. You can learn more in Google's transparency report."

Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

If you're confused by the assistant's answer, so is a person in the background of the video.

"The hell is she talking about? I'm not even stoned and I don't understand what she's talking about," the voice said in the background. To make matters worse, the voice assistant didn't even answer the original question, on what the CIA is.

It's like if somebody asked you do you know what cookies are and you answered with a rant talking about how you've never eaten sugar.