Official: Google's big event set for Oct. 9, new Pixel 3 phones expected

Google

So -- Google just invited us to an event on October 9 in New York City, with a big flashy invitation like the kind tech companies send when they're about to introduce something big, like -- for instance -- a set of flashy new phones.

We totally wouldn't go out on a limb and say that we're going to see the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL and more in just over a month's time... but it seems likely?

Particularly because Google throws these events every October, and because Oct. 9 was recently pegged as the exact date for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL launch, and because the invite comes complete with the hashtag #madebygoogle -- which Google uses exclusively for its hardware products.

We'll be there live. Just like we'll be at Apple's event next week, on Sept. 12, to bring you all the new iPhones and other Apple gear.

Google says it'll host a livestream as well, starting around 11a.m. PT, which we'll also embed here at CNET.

Though you may not need to wait to find out an awful lot about the new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones. Russian bloggers mysteriously revealed an alleged Pixel 3 XL last month, and wasted no time sharing practically any detail you'd want. We're curious whether Google lost a shipment of prototypes, or whether those phones were a clever fake.

Last year's event also introduced us to the Google Pixelbook, Pixel Buds, Google Home Mini and Max smart speakers, and the Google Clips. What else might be on deck this year? Just today we got wind of a potential Chrome OS tablet push, there's Google's alleged Echo Show rival, and possibly some new Android Wear watches -- but not a Google Pixel Watch, apparently.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.