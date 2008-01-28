CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

Off-topic: Arsenal to face Manchester United in FA Cup fifth round

Arsenal

Ugh. A picture tells a thousand (swear) words that I'd like to use right now.

ESPN Soccernet

Grr.....Chelsea and Liverpool get easy draws. Arsenal gets the second-best team on the planet to play, playing at their absolute best.

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real