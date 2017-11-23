Oculus Rift drops to $349 on sale, along with game bundles

Sarah Tew/CNET

2017 has been the year of VR price drops, and Facebook's Oculus platform has seen a number of them. Oculus will update its VR hardware in the future, but for now, the Oculus Rift and its Touch controllers are the best VR package out there, next to the pricier Vive.

Oculus is offering the Rift and Touch at $349 from November 23-27, shaving $50 off the already-discounted price drop from October. This matches Black Friday Oculus Rift deals at Best Buy and Newegg. $350 is also pretty much what PlayStation VR bundles are going for, and it's a lot less expensive than the $599 Vive VR set. At this price, the Oculus Rift is hands-down the best VR package to get.

You get a headset, two wireless controllers, two room sensors and seven games and apps (Lucky's Tale, Medium, Toybox, Quill, Dead and Buried, Dragon Front and Robo Recall).

Oculus is also selling bundles of games at discounted prices.

Bottom line: this is a great time to buy VR hardware, if you're curious. There's plenty of software to try, and it's frequently on sale. But just be forewarned that newer, wireless headsets are on the horizon, starting with a developer edition next year.

