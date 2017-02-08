VR morphed me into an alien. Now it's your turn

Mindshow

I created my own virtual-reality cartoon, and the only skill required was my willingness to look ridiculous.

My clip, in which I play both a hollering alien and the space captain he threatens, was the product of Mindshow, an app from Los Angeles startup Visionary VR.

Think of the app as if Pixar jumped into VR and fused Minecraft with music-mixing software GarageBand. The app features a library of animated characters, props and settings for you to inhabit and edit into a sharable clip. And it all feels like playtime.

After initially trying to figure out how to combine VR with narrative, the company decided to open things up.

"There is a greater opportunity than enabling our own ability to tell stories," CEO Gil Baron said. "It's enabling everyone else to."

Mindshow is the purest example of the latest undercurrent to VR storytelling: How to give you a bigger role to play. It's the latest pitch for the medium, which uses screens in motion-sensitive headsets to throw viewers into wild and different digital worlds. With the likes of Facebook and Google backing VR, many hailed it as the next big thing.

Then came the reality check. 2016 was supposed to be the year of VR. It marked the launch of two high-profile systems: the Oculus Rift from Facebook and the Vive from phone maker HTC and video game developer and distributor Valve. Samsung said it has shipped 5 million Gear VR headsets. But hardware isn't enough to sustain the hype, with critics arguing that insufficient content still crimps VR's appeal. So creators figuring out narrative VR -- and the companies who fund them -- have started to ask themselves how they can put VR storytelling in more people's hands.

With Mindshow, on display at the Consumer Electronics Show in January and again last month in at the Sundance Film Festival, the app literally puts you in control. With the Vive's hand controllers and headset, you perform any story you invent, through your choice of tuxedo-wearing puppy or anthropomorphic Twinkie.

But Others making VR movies have also started to dip their toes in more interactivity, giving viewers more agency over the telling of a tale. And the deep-pocketed companies making VR hardware are shoveling money and tech tools to more people, hoping to turn diverse filmmakers and regular folks like you and me into VR creators of our own.

Tech giants

Facebook placed its bet on VR three years ago with its $3 billion purchase of headset-developer Oculus, but the company didn't turn off the funding spigot with hardware. In October, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said it had invested $250 million in virtual-reality content and pledged to fund another $250 million, plus $10 million each for educational and diversity programs in VR.

Many of those funds are earmarked for bringing people into VR that otherwise might not.

One of the diversity efforts is VR for Good, which matches a nonprofit with a filmmaker to collaborate with Oculus on virtual-reality movies. Along with Launch Pad, the company's effort to bring filmmakers in to address social issues using VR, Oculus has been widening the net so a greater variety of people can take advantage of the medium.

Google has been making similar moves through its YouTube arm. Since Google's launch of the Daydream VR headset in November, YouTube inspected the dozen biggest content formats on its massive online video site -- vlogging, beauty tutorials, game play, etc. -- and identified creators in each category to pair with a VR studio, according to Jamie Byrne, YouTube's director of creators and VR initiatives.

In some cases, the company would bless the creator with a Jump rig, a VR shooting setup that stitches together video captured by 16 cameras to create 360-degree footage. It also loaned out Jump rigs and provided them at its YouTube Spaces in Los Angeles and New York to any YouTuber with more than 10,000 subscribers.

"We're really focused on getting the tools in the hands of more creators, because that is where the innovation will come from," said Byrne.

And Both Google and Oculus have released programs to enable anyone to make their own VR.

Tilt Brush, a popular VR app made by Google, turns VR hand controllers into a virtual paintbrushes, letting users craft 3D illustrations around them in a virtual room. Oculus' similar program, Quill, is taking the concept one step further. Later this year, Quill will update with a timeline feature, essentially letting anyone toy with drawing their own animated time-lapse VR movies.

Tiptoeing into interactivity

The rush to make content for VR headsets led to a rapid pace of learning among VR filmmakers. That turned festivals like Sundance -- followed by South by Southwest in Austin, VRLA in Los Angeles and the Tribeca Film Festival in New York -- into the hot spots to show off their newfound chops.

Last month, in the chaotic tent at Sundance deemed "VR Palace," many experiences tiptoed toward more viewer control.

"Asteroids!," for example, is the followup to a bunny-meets-aliens VR short released last year by VR studio Baobab. It has a deal in place to make traditional animated feature-films based on the characters it has been developing for VR.

Josh Miller/CNET

"We don't do branching stories," said Eric Darnell, Baobab's creative chief and the director of the "Madagascar" animated movie franchise. "One story, told well, is hard enough,"

But with "Asteroids!," his team approached interactivity for the first time as "branching emotions," letting viewers forge a deeper connection with a character by giving them a limited role in his fate.

One experience, "Life of Us" by the studio Within, ventured into multiplayer narrative VR, another first. The plot of the story is unalterable, but you're virtually joined by a person on your side, even if they're experiencing the same film through a headset in a different room. As the story barrels through trippy, hyperspeed stages of human evolution, you can talk and laugh together, and brush monkeys off each other's backs, literally (Well, virtually).

And Mindshow doesn't so much as tiptoe toward interactivity as bum-rush it. That app, which lets you take on the role of VR actor and director, is set to be released as a beta test version later this year.

"We need to get out of the way, and just provide the means," said Jonnie Ross, Mindshow-maker Visionary's chief creative officer. "Essentially, let's crowdsource what the future of storytelling is."

