Oculus Connect 5 will tell us the future of VR on Sept. 26 and 27

James Martin/CNET

Oculus says it'll preview the next five years of Virtual Reality at Oculus Connect 5, on Sept. 26-27 in San Jose, California.

The Facebook-owned brand hosts its Oculus Connect conference every year, where it shows off its new developments in the world of VR. Curious what Facebook has in mind for the next stage of VR? Oculus Connect is probably the best place to find out.

Oculus says that it'll use Connect 5 to celebrate how much VR has accomplished in the past five years. It also claims it will "offer a sneak peek at what to expect in the next five years to come." We're eager to find out what that means.

Last year, Oculus unveiled the Oculus Go at Connect 4. The Oculus Go doesn't require you to be tethered to a phone/PC/gaming console and only costs $200, which makes it one of the best VR setups for the masses.

At Oculus Connect 3, the company announced VR chats for up to eight people and a release date for the Oculus Touch controllers to help navigate VR.

We'll find out what comes next in September.