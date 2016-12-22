Obama to shutter registry once used to track Muslims, Arabs

The Obama administration has unveiled plans to officially dismantle the national registry developed after 9/11 that tracked visitors from countries with terrorist groups.

The National Security Entry-Exit Registration System (NSEERS), which registered 80,000 people from 25 countries, was criticized as an unjust way to track of Muslims and Arabs in the US.

The Obama move could make it more difficult for President-elect Donald Trump to use an existing program to build a "Muslim registry," something he he promised to create while running for office.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.