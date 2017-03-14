NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rollout

Marguerite Reardon/CNET

No one likes it when the cable guy runs late -- not even the city of New York. Now, nine years after signing a contract with Verizon to bring fiber-optic internet and television coverage to the city's 3.1 million households (and nearly three years after the agreed-upon 2014 deadline to finish the job) New York City officials are sick of waiting, and recently announced a lawsuit alleging that the telecom giant breached its contract.

"Verizon must face the consequences for breaking the trust of 8.5 million New Yorkers," said New York mayor Bill de Blasio in a statement. "Verizon promised that every household in the city would have access to its fiber-optic FiOS service by 2014. It's 2017 and we're done waiting. No corporation - no matter how large or powerful - can break a promise to New Yorkers and get away with it."

Verizon's response? Read the fine print.

"In negotiating the Agreement, both parties understood and agreed that Verizon would generally place its fiber-optic network along the same routes as had been used for its copper network, and would use similar strategies for accessing individual buildings," Verizon's Executive Vice President of Public Policy and General Counsel Craig Silliman wrote in a letter to Anne Roest, Commissioner of New York City's Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications obtained by Ars Technica.

According to Verizon, the agreement with the city omits traditional language specifying that a household is "passed" only when functioning system facilities have been installed in the street fronting the building. Absent that language, Verizon thinks it has more wiggle room for its FiOS roll-out than the city is letting on.

"A political change in City Hall is not a basis to reinterpret long-agreed contractual provisions or to ignore years of consistent DoITTT findings," the letter goes on to say.

Both the city's case and Verizon's defense grind down into the fine logistical details of a city-wide fiber-optic installation -- a massive undertaking by any stretch. Read through the arguments, and you'll find plenty of finger-pointing on both sides with respect to the delays.

And in the meantime, if you're a New Yorker who still doesn't have fiber-optic access, maybe don't hold your breath.