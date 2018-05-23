Nvidia wants to woo frugal gamers with weaker cards

Nvidia

You may not have heard, but the cryptocurrency card crunch is over. There's no longer a global shortage of high-octane graphics cards and GPU hardware. Also bear in mind that a refresh of Nvidia's GeForce line will happen sooner or later.

That means you should actively avoid under-powered products like Nvidia's latest GeForce GTX 1050 3GB. With lower memory bandwidth (96-bit bus not 128-bit) and less graphics RAM (3GB not 4GB), this card is underwhelming.

In fact, speaking with PC World on Monday, Nvidia confirmed that the GeForce GTX 1050 3GB will only be about 10 percent faster than the budget 2GB version.