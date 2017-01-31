Nvidia wants to prepare you for battle at no charge

Nvidia

Nvidia's offering a little incentive to bump up your laptop or desktop graphics to one of its higher-end GPUs.

The Prepare for Battle bundle gives anyone who buys a GeForce GTX 1080 or 1070 GPU, or a gaming rig with one, a free copy of either Ubisoft's For Honor or Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands.

For Honor is a single- or multiplayer game that sees knights, samurai and vikings compete in hand-to-hand combat. It launches on February 14. Ghost Recon Wildlands, out March 7, is marketed as the first military shooter in a massive open world. It's playable solo or in four-player co-op mode.

Nvidia's previous bundle targeted people who bought the mid-range GeForce GTX 1060 and 1050 graphics cards and systems and GeForce GTX 1060 laptops. They got to choose from indie games Maize, Raw Data and Redout.

The 10-series graphics cards are the first Nvidia cards to have no significant performance difference between laptop and desktop gaming. Aside from some slight spec differences based on size, power and cooling needs, Nvidia says its laptop performance is within 10 percent of an equivalent desktop card. The laptop cards also show a performance boost of as much as 76 percent over the previous generation of mobile graphics chips.

The company also announced that you can redeem game codes through Nvidia's GeForce Experience software. Among other things, this software delivers optimized drivers for specific games and automatically tweaks game settings depending on your system configuration. You'll now be able to enter your code within GeForce Experience and have it automatically added to your Uplay account.

