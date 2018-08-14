Nvidia Turing architecture arrives in high-end Quadro RTX GPUs

At SIGGRAPH 2018, Nvidia announced its first processors built on its long-awaited Turing architecture, the Quadro RTX 5000, 6000 and 8000 graphics processors; Turing brings higher-bandwidth processing thanks to 4,608 CUDA cores along with support for high-bandwidth GDDR6 memory and the new one-cable VirtualLink VR. RTX adds new ray-tracing cores for high-quality, real-time rendering with global illumination.
They're slated to be available by the end of the year.
Specifications
|GPU
|Memory
|Memory with NVLink (two cards)
|Ray Tracing bandwidth
|CUDA Cores
|Tensor Cores
|Price
|Quadro RTX 8000
|48GB
|96GB
|10 Gigarays per second
|4,608
|576
|$10,000
|Quadro RTX 6000
|24GB
|48GB
|10 Gigarays per second
|4,608
|576
|$6,300
|Quadro RTX 5000
|16GB
|32GB
|6 Gigarays per second
|3,072
|384
|$2,300
NVLink is a new physical connector to link GPUs.
Dell, Lenovo and HP are among the first manufacturers that'll be incorporating these into their desktops. But unless you're editing 8K video, simulating real-time fluid dynamics or other seriously processor-intensive work, you might not care about how much heavy lifting these GPUs can do. However, they do make the Turing-based GeForce GPUs we've been waiting for, such as a possible GTX 1180, seem a bit closer; it's rumored to launch next week at Gamescom.
