Sarah Tew/CNET

A tangle of cables to hook up a VR headset could shrink down a single USB-C connection, thanks to a new open industry standard created by most of the major players in the PC VR space.

A new VirtualLink open specification, announced today, looks like a big improvement on the current multi-USB-and-HDMI system of hooking up VR headsets like the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive to PCs. The spec supports four separate high-speed HBR3 DisplayPort lanes, a USB3.1 channel for cameras and sensors in future headsets with self-contained tracking, and 27 watts of power.

The VirtualLink Consortium that agreed upon the standard includes Nvidia, Valve, Oculus, AMD and Microsoft, covering the bases on all the major hardware manufacturers in the PC VR space. The standard also looks powerful enough to handle future mixed reality platforms.

Going through one USB-C port could also mean supporting smaller laptops and PCs, a likely direction considering that self-contained mobile VR headsets are on the rise. Nvidia references thin-and-light laptops in the announcement, but tablets and small-scale NUC PCs could also be a focus.

Maybe, with a single USB-C connection, future VR PCs could also be a lot more wearable than this.