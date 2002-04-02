NTT to use Soma gear

NTT, the Japanese communications company that owns NTT DoCoMo, is buying high-speed wireless Internet network equipment from San Francisco-based Soma Networks. NTT plans a trial run of the Soma Networks equipment this summer.

Soma Networks makes equipment that can broadcast extremely fast Internet access through walls, forests or flocks of birds. Carriers like NTT use fixed wireless equipment to sell Internet access to homes or businesses in rural or undeveloped areas.