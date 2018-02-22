The curse words are flying on Twitter in a battle over a GIF borrowed from the quirky sitcom "Parks and Recreation."

In a tweet sent late Wednesday, the National Rifle Association did something that's very common on Twitter. It shared a GIF to make a point.

The tweet is a thank-you message to NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch after she represented the gun lobby during a CNN town hall meeting related to last week's Florida high-school mass shooting.

.@DLoesch thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members. pic.twitter.com/WDz7vujXfM — NRA (@NRA) February 22, 2018

The NRA chose a GIF of Leslie Knope, the upbeat protagonist from "Parks and Rec," which ran for seven seasons on NBC. In the GIF, Knope is holding out her finger and saying, "Thank you."

Knope -- or at least the actress who played her -- isn't happy about being associated with the NRA.

Amy Poehler, the actress behind Knope, doesn't have a Twitter account, but the show's co-creator Michael Schur does. And he's an advocate of gun control. Schur, whose pen name and Twitter handle is Ken Tremendous, posted a response tweet calling for the NRA to remove the tweet and saying, "I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda."

Schur also forwarded the sentiments of a text message he received from Poehler, who asked him to tweet the NRA and tell them to "fuck off."

Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda.



Also, Amy isn't on twitter, but she texted me a message: "Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said fuck off?" https://t.co/YXSdzCdvdd — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) February 22, 2018

Nick Offerman, who played the Parks and Recreation Department boss Ron Swanson, also chimed in on Twitter and didn't censor his thoughts on the NRA's use of the GIF.

.@NRA @DLoesch our good-hearted show and especially our Leslie Knope represent the opposite of your pro-slaughter agenda - take it down and also please eat shit. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Ar2YF4yoic — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) February 22, 2018

Offerman isn't the only cast member to apply strong language to the situation. Adam Scott, who played Leslie Knope love interest Ben Wyatt, chimed in too.

Hey @nra please stay the fuck away from Leslie Knope. https://t.co/Lr2HCeN7qp — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) February 22, 2018

The NRA tweet is still up.

The group didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

Schur's tweet is turning out to be much more popular than the NRA's. His message has around 333,000 likes while the NRA's has racked up close to 7,000.

