Now you can find and apply for jobs directly on Facebook

Facebook

Facebook isn't just for wasting time at your current job, it's now able to help you find a new job entirely.

The social network has unveiled its new 'Jobs' page, which allows businesses to list all kinds of work for you to find. You can even apply for the job and make contact with recruiters directly through Facebook.

"Jobs may appear in the Fews Feed, in the new bookmark for jobs, and alongside other posts on business pages," Facebook's blog post reads. "When [an applicant] clicks on the Apply Now button, a form will open that's pre-populated with information from their profile."

While I'm in favour of any service that helps people find work, this does seem to make it even easier for potential employees to trawl your Facebook profile to find personal info on you.

The jobs service will only be available in the US and Canada at launch, but I've contacted Facebook to see if there are plans for a global rollout.