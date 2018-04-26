Microsoft

Following news that Google became the latest company to replace its gun emoji with a water pistol, Microsoft tweeted Wednesday it'll do the same.

"We are in the process of evolving our emojis to reflect our values and the feedback we've received," Microsoft said via both spokesperson and tweet.

Since 2016 when Apple did away with its pistol in favor of a bright green water gun, more realistic depictions of guns in the emoji world have been fading.