That's right, yet another tech giant is reportedly working on a home speaker. Because we don't have enough of those yet, clearly.

Because it's not like Facebook is in your life enough already, amiright?

Have you looked at your speaker before and thought "Gosh, I wish I could buy one of these from Facebook."

Well, whether you have or not, DigiTimes says Facebook is working on a speaker of its own. The device, which according to rumors will include a 15-inch touchscreen, is slated for release in early 2018. A Facebook spokeswoman declined to comment.

Of course, Facebook isn't the only company gunning to be the next music speaker in your home. Apple last month unveiled its HomePod, a $349 speaker powered by its Siri virtual assistant. Then, there's Amazon's Echo family of devices, like the Echo smart speaker and Echo Show with a touchscreen. And don't forget Google Home.

This isn't the first sign we've had recently about Facebook expanding into consumer electronics. The company has also filed patents for a "modular" device, which could include a speaker, microphone and touchscreen. 

