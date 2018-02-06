Nougat is now most popular Android operating system

Sarah Tew/CNET

First released 18 months ago, Nougat is now the most popular Android OS in the world, having finally overtaken its predecessor, Marshmallow.

Nougat (7.0 and 7.1) is installed on 28.5 per cent of Android phones, according to visits to the Google Play store in the first week of February as reported by 9 to 5 Google.

Meanwhile, Marshmallow (6.0) is now at 28.1 per cent, and Lollipop (5.0 and 5.1) is now at 24.6 per cent. The newest Android OS, Oreo, currently makes up just 1.1 per cent of users.

Most iPhone users, by contrast, are generally using the newest software on their phones. According to Apple, 65 per cent of its users are using iOS 11, while 28 per cent are on iOS 10 and the remaining 7 per cent on iOS 9 and earlier.