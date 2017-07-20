Eager to take a peek at the upcoming Galaxy Note 8? We are too, and although the phone won't be announced until next month there's no shortage of unofficial renders to keep us satisfied in the meantime. The latest look comes from tech site BGR, which got its hands on leaked images that show off the Note from multiple angles.

If these renders are correct, the Note 8 could take its design cues from the Galaxy S8, which introduced Samsung's huge new edge-to-edge screen and tiny bezels. Rumors point to the Note 8 sporting the same Infinity Display.

One major difference could be the presence of dual rear cameras on the Note 8. Samsung skipped the trend in the S8 (dual cameras are on the iPhone 7 Plus and LG G6, among many others), but could change that with the Note 8. If you ask us, this has been coming for a long time.

The Note 8 is Samsung's chance to reassure Note buyers after last year's explosive disaster in which defective Note 7 batteries caused phones to spontaneously combust. The company recalled millions of the phones and instituted new battery safety checks. Although the Galaxy S8 hasn't suffered the same fate, Samsung needs a fire-free launch to finally put the issue to rest.

Here are some more rumored Note 8 specs:

6.3-inch AMOLED display

6GB of RAM

An Exynos 8895 or Snapdragon 835 chip

Dual 12-megapixel cameras

3,300mAh battery

An updated S Pen stylus

Samsung's mobile head revealed that the company will announce the Note 8 in late August and roll out sales in September through October depending on region. With that timeline quickly approaching, stay tuned to CNET as more details and rumors come to light.

Samsung did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

BGR