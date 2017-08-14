Not just 'GoT,' 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' leaked in HBO hack (The 3:59, Ep. 266)

We talk about more HBO shows leaking online, Android Wear's second act and tech companies getting dragged into the Charlottesville controversy.

HBO has had a pretty ... pretty ... bad time dealing with hackers who stole more than 1.5 terabytes of data from the studio. 

On Sunday, the cybercriminals leaked unaired episodes of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Insecure," a few weeks after releasing a script for "Game of Thones" and emails with executives from HBO. 

We talk about all the cybersecurity problems Hollywood studios are facing. Also on the podcast, we take a look at smartwatches and whether wearables will ever be fashionable

And if you've been paying attention to news in Charlottesville over the weekend, tech companies are now being confronted over their roles in the conflicts, including neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer losing its domain name and people hosting white supremacists on Airbnb

