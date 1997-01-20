Norand's task at hand

(NRND) , a manufacturer of mobile computing devices, announced a new Windows 95-based handheld computer with handwriting recognition and an 8.4-inch active-matrix screen for use in warehouse, retail, and manufacturing settings.

According to Norand, typical applications for the new PenKey 6622 include field sales and inventory database management. The unit, which weighs just 3.1 pounds with batteries, also has an integrated desktop stand, Sound Blaster Pro-compatible sound card, and an IrDA infrared port for data transfer that allows it to be used as a desktop computer when coupled with an external keyboard.

Other features include an integrated keypad that can be programmed for use in specific applications, and an integrated display shield that can accept input from either the untethered pen or a finger.

The 6622 uses an AMD 5x86 proccesor and comes with 16MB of RAM and a 1GB hard disk drive. The Am5x86 processor is AMD's equivalent of a low-end Pentium processor from Intel. Two Type II or one Type III PC Card slots are available for expansion.

Availability is expected in March. No pricing was announced.