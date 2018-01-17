Nomad's Wireless Hub charges 5 devices at once

Enlarge Image Nomad

With homes filling up with mobile devices that constantly need charging, more accessory companies are releasing "charging hubs" that allow you to charge multiple devices at once. Some of the latest ones, like Nomad's Wireless USB Hub ($80), incorporate a wireless charging top along with multiple charging ports that allow you to connect various charging cables.

Nomad's wireless charging component has a maximum output of 7.5W, which makes it compatible with Apple's fast wireless charging feature once Apple enables it (currently Apple caps it at 5W). However, you can wirelessly charge Android devices using the full 7.5W.

The Hub has three USB A ports (one a high-output 2.4A for charging tablets), as well as a single high-speed 3A USB C port that can be used to charge a Nintendo Switch.

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Nomad doesn't throw in any cables, which is kind of a shame, but ideally you'd use shorter ones to avoid the picture above.

From its promotional materials Nomad makes it seem like you can create a neat and tidy setup (I suppose it's possible), but my real-life charging scenario turned into a bit of an unruly mess. That caveat aside, all the devices did manage to get charged up at the same time.

Here are the Nomad Wireless Hub's key specs:

Charges 5 devices simultaneously

Max output of 30W

Qi-enabled wireless charging top has max output 7.5W



USB C Port: High speed 3A output

USB A Ports: One high-output 2.4A and two standard 1A USB ports (designed for Apple Watch, AirPods, or wireless mice)

LED charge status indicators

1.2m cable from wall power source

Price: $80