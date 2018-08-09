Nokia's rebooted banana phone slip slides it way to the UK

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Fans of The Matrix or retro tech are in for a treat because Nokia's rebooted 8110 banana phone becomes available in the UK this month.

The phone, first unveiled back at Mobile World Congress in February, is available for pre-order on Thursday and will go on general sale on Aug. 15. You'll be able to pick it up from Carphone Warehouse, EE, O2, Vodafone and a bunch of other retailers for just £69.

Despite being a nostalgia hit, like last year's updated Nokia 3310, the phone actually offers some pretty 2018-relevant features. The new Nokia 8110 shares much of the original phone's design, but will come packing 4G LTE and apps such as Google Maps, Facebook and Twitter.

The device also boasts our favourite feature of ye olde Nokia phones: a long battery life. The 8110 can last up to 20 days on a single charge -- longer than it takes for a real banana to get so black and withered that you won't eat it. For those of you who actually prefer your bananas (and phones) that way, the 8110 is available in black as well as yellow.