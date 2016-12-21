Nokia, which still exists, sues Apple over 32 phone patents

Remember when practically every cellphone company was suing every other cellphone company over patented bits of technology that make the devices work? Those days aren't quite over

Nokia on Wednesday said its suing Apple over 32 new smartphone tech patents in the US and Europe. Wait, Nokia is still around? It's true.

Microsoft pretty much destroyed the Nokia who built those Snake-playing candy-bar phones we all knew and loved, but it didn't buy all of Nokia back in 2014 -- including a division called Nokia Technologies which ran the company's patent business. (Nokia has since bought Alcatel-Lucent, which means Nokia's now a major player in the telecom equipment business.)

Anyhow, it's the same Nokia Technologies that's suing Apple over 32 patents today, patents which cover "technologies such as display, user interface, software, antenna, chipsets and video coding," according to the company's press release. (Nokia Technologies also works on Withings smart fitness products, and built the Nokia Ozo 360-degree camera.)

Nokia claims that while Apple did start paying for a number of patents back in 2011, it hasn't been able to reach an agreement with Apple to pay for these 32 additional ones.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

