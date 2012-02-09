Nokia, wherefore art thou?

Play audio version Your browser does not support the audio element.

On this week's podcast, we ask why Australia has to miss out on Nokia updates, chat about new Sony products and ponder the uses for a titanium jaw.

Your hosts this week are CNET Australia editors Lexy Savvides, Joe Hanlon, Seamus Byrne and Derek Fung.

This episode's topics of discussion include:

The podcast is broadcasted live each week at 12.30pm AEDST via Mixlr. Tune in and leave your questions! You can also reach us through our Facebook page.

Theme music adapted from "There It Is" by Kevin MacLeod, CC3.0.