Nokia, wherefore art thou?

Play audio version
On this week's podcast, we ask why Australia has to miss out on Nokia updates, chat about new Sony products and ponder the uses for a titanium jaw.
Your hosts this week are CNET Australia editors Lexy Savvides, Joe Hanlon, Seamus Byrne and Derek Fung.
This episode's topics of discussion include:
- We're now broadcasting live via Mixlr
- Sony Tablet P to launch mid-February
- Samsung to bring Quickflix to TVs, tablets and phones
- 3D printer produces new titanium jaw
- Chrome arrives on Android
- Nikon D800
- Facebook photos deleted today, still there tomorrow
- Nokia skips Australia in Symbian Belle roll-out
- BBC says: don't tweet stories first
The podcast is broadcasted live each week at 12.30pm AEDST via Mixlr. Tune in and leave your questions! You can also reach us through our Facebook page.
Theme music adapted from "There It Is" by Kevin MacLeod, CC3.0.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.