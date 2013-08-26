Nokia sets sights on Windows RT with 10.1-inch Sirius slate

CNET

Nokia's long-rumored Windows RT tablet might finally be hitting store shelves soon.

The company is putting the final touches on a 10.1-inch tablet it's codenamed "Sirius," The Verge reported on Monday, citing people who claim to have knowledge of its plans. The slate will be thinner than the iPad, The Verge's sources say, and will come in at just over one pound, making it lighter than Apple's full-sized tablet. The device's display will boast a 1,920 x 1,280 resolution.

So, what's on the inside of Sirius? According to The Verge's sources, the tablet will come with a 6-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 2-megapixel front-facing lens. The device will also come with a quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor and 2GB of RAM. The tablet will have LTE support and a microSD slot capable of housing a 32GB card.

Nokia has been rumored to be working on a Windows RT tablet for months. The company at one time was believed to have shelved a Windows RT device, due to the market's tepid reaction to the operating system, but is ostensibly trying its luck on the platform.

A Windows RT-based Nokia tablet popped up on Chinese site Digiwo earlier this month. Although Nokia didn't confirm it was one of the company's tablets, the slate came with clearly marked Verizon Wireless and AT&T logos, indicating that it'll be able to connect to their LTE networks when it launches.

As for its launch, the Nokia tablet is expected to be unveiled next month.