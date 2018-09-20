Nokia is announcing a new phone on Oct. 4

CNET

A brand-new Nokia phone is arriving next month.

On Thursday, HMD Global (the company behind Nokia phones) sent out invites for an event on Oct. 4. In the invite it says it's welcoming "the latest addition to the Nokia smartphone family."

So it seems pretty clear that the company will unveil a new Nokia phone, but which one? Perhaps we'll hear more about the Nokia 7.1 Plus that's been rumored recently. Or maybe we'll get to see that funky Nokia phone with five cameras.

One thing's for sure, though. The Nokia event joins a long list of other product announcements this fall. Google, Samsung, Microsoft, LG and Razer are all hosting events within a week of the Nokia event. That's a lot of competition to grab people's attention.

The Nokia event will take place in London at 5 p.m. local time.