The Nokia phone lineup might get a bit longer. Renders have recently surfaced of what is rumored to be the Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 1. While the two phones are still unconfirmed, they may become a reality soon if these renders are accurate.

The images were tweeted by mobile tipster Evan Blass, who has a track record of posting pictures and details of phones before they are officially announced. From the looks of it, the Nokia 7 Plus may come with dual rear cameras, a fingerprint scanner on the back and a long and skinny 18:9 display aspect ratio (like the LG G6 and Galaxy S8).

Nokia 7+, with Android One in tow pic.twitter.com/r5sbFUxsyx — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 15, 2018

This Nokia 7 Plus render falls in line with earlier rumors about the phone's specs and performance, but it also suggests that the phone will come with Android One. Google's Android One phones run a simple version of stock Android and stay up-to-date with the latest OS upgrades. This could help the Nokia 7 Plus feel fresh and new even years after buying it.

The Nokia 7 Plus is possibly an update to last year's midrange Nokia 7, which featured the Nokia 8's "bothie" camera software and decent specs. While the Nokia 7 was only released in China, we're hoping the Nokia 7 Plus comes to other markets as well.

The Nokia 1, on the other hand, seems a lot more like a super-cheap low-end phone. The Nokia phone lineup already includes the $100 Nokia 2, so we're interested to see what niche the Nokia 1 fills. Perhaps it costs even less.

HMD Global, the parent company behind the Nokia phone brand, unveiled the first few Android-powered Nokia phones at Mobile World Congress 2017. Then throughout the year we saw several more Nokia phones releases, ranging from the budget Nokia 2 to the more premium Nokia 8.

Now that Mobile World Congress 2018 is just a few days away, rumor has it that we'll be seeing even more Nokia phones released. While HMD has admitted that it has something "awesome" in store for MWC, we're not entirely sure what that involves. It is worth noting that the renders of the Nokia 1 and Nokia 7 Plus include the dates Feb. 25 and Feb. 26, which coincide with the start of MWC. Coincidence? We'll see.

HMD Global declined to comment on this story.