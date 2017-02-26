The Latest New Products Must-See

Nokia 5 specs vs. Nokia 6, Nokia 6 Arte Black Limited Edition, Lenovo Moto G5 Plus, Huawei Honor 6X

How do the latest Nokia phones stack up against some Android favorites?

Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Phones

Nokia, the company that basically made the modern phone what it is today, is back at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and it came bearing a bunch of phones: the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, Nokia 6 Arte Black Limited Edition and the brought-out-of-retirement Nokia 3310.

First, let's clear this up: This isn't the same Nokia, rather it's new company HMD, founded by Nokia veterans, which has licensed the Nokia Mobile name. Think of it like how the Chinese company TCL licensed the BlackBerry name to release the new BlackBerry KeyOne.

nokia-6-mwc-6.jpg

Nokia is back and with a bunch of phones.

 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

But let's get back to the phones, specifically the 5, 6 and 6 Arte Black Limited Edition. The 5 is smaller and more scaled back spec-wise of the three, while the 6 has a large 5.5-inch 1080p display. Then, there's the Nokia 6 Arte Black Limited Edition, which is essentially the same phone as the 6, but comes with more RAM and storage and a glossy black color.

All three Nokia phones face steep competition. Moto has built its name on affordable yet feature-rich phones and the new Lenovo Moto G5 Plus seems to continue in that direction. And Huawei has its Honor 6X, which has dual cameras and higher capacity battery.

The Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain, home of Mobile World Congress
10
MWC 2017: All the gadgets announced so far

How do the cameras compare? Has HMD been able to capture any of that old Nokia mojo? We can't answer those questions fully until we've gotten some time to test and review the phones, but we can take a look at how the specs match up:

Nokia 5 vs. Nokia 6 vs. Nokia 6 Arte Black Limited Edition vs. Lenovo Moto G5 Plus vs. Huawei Honor 6X

Nokia 5 Nokia 6 Nokia 6 Arte Black Limited Edition Lenovo Moto G5 Plus Huawei Honor 6X
Display size, resolution 5.2-inch; 1,280x720 pixels 5.5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels 5.5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels 5.2-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels 5.5-inch, 1,920x1,080 pixels
Pixel density 282ppi 403ppi 403ppi 424ppi 403ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 5.89x2.85x0.34 in 6.06x2.98x0.33 in 6.06x2.98x0.33 in 5.9x2.9x0.3 in 5.9x3x0.3 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 149.7x72.5x8.55 mm 154x75.8x8.4 mm 154x75.8x8.4 mm 150.2x74x7.7 mm 151x76x8.2 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) TBA TBA TBA 5.5 oz, 155 g 5.7 oz, 162 g
Mobile software Android 7.1.1 Nougat Android 7.1.1 Nougat Android 7.1.1 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat Android 6.0 Marshmallow
Camera 13-megapixel 16-megapixel 16-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Front-facing camera 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 5-megapixel 8-megapixel
Video capture TBA TBA TBA 1080p 1080p
Processor 1.3GHz octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 1.3GHz octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 1.3GHz octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 2GHz octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2.1GHz Huawei Kirin 655 octacore
Storage 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB, 32GB, 64GB (varies by region) 32GB
RAM 2GB 3GB 4GB 2GB or 4GB, based on region 3GB
Expandable storage 128GB 128GB 128GB 128GB 128GB
Battery 3,000mAh battery 3,000mAh battery 3,000mAh battery 3,000mAh (nonremovable) 3,340mAh
Fingerprint sensor Yes, location TBA Yes, location TBA Yes, location TBA Below screen Back cover
Connector Micro-USB Micro-USB Micro-USB Micro-USB Micro-USB
CNET First Take

Mobile World Congress 2017

Mobile World Congress 2017

All Mobile World Congress 2017 Stories

More stories

Up Next: A world free of charging cables? It's all up to Apple
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF