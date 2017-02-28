We compared the new Nokia 3310 to the original

1:38
Nokia launched a feature phone -- it barely has a browser -- and the internet went nuts. Part of that is because the original was such an iconic phone: simple, indestructible, easy. Now the 3310 is back and better than ever.
How much better?
We stumbled across an original 3310 handset -- all the way from the year 2000 -- and brought the two generations together. Family reunion! Almost?
Here are the big standouts from the new 3310:
- It's slimmer, brighter and looks way more fragile.
- The new screen is larger and displays color (those black-and-white days are over).
- There's a camera! And a flashlight! You can MMS images!
- There's an Opera browser. And an app store.
- You can play games like Asphalt 6.
- A microSD card can store images.
- Battery life may last up to 22 hours and a month on standby mode.
- Yes, it still has all the Nokia-ness you love: That unforgettable earworm of a ringtone, and Snake.
