No regrets: Microsoft rolling out refunds for digital Xbox and Windows games

There's nothing worse than buying a game, especially a full-priced $60 one, only to find it's not what you expected (see: No Man's Sky). For PC gamers, the digital download platform Steam already offers a refund window where you can "return" a digital game, and now a similar system is coming to the Xbox One and to games purchased through Microsoft's Windows app store.

The new plan, currently being rolled out to some members of Microsoft's Insider programs (essentially public beta testers), allows for refunds of games within 14 days of purchase, as long as the game has been played for less than two hours. Add-on content, such as DLC, is not eligible.

This new feature came to light when screenshots of the Insider program update were posted to Reddit, and Microsoft later confirmed the limited rollout, saying:

"We're always looking for new ways to improve the customer experience and regularly release new features into the Insider Program to encourage and foster fan feedback, which helps us test and refine features before they reach general availability. Earlier today, we enabled self-serve refund pilot testing for digital content via the Xbox and Windows Insider Programs and this testing is presently limited to select Insider members."

There's no word on when the refund policy will expand to all Xbox and Windows gamers.