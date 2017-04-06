Nissan X-Trail X-Scape goes soft-roading with its own pet drone

Buying a drone for your car is so 2016. This is 2017, bucko, so now you can just buy a car that comes with a drone.

The Nissan X-Trail X-Scape is based off a regular ol' X-Trail, which is similar to the Rogue that Nissan sells in the US. However, it also includes a Parrot Bebop 2 drone, which retails for about $550. Unlike the regular Bebop 2, though, the one that comes with the X-Trail X-Scape has unique Nissan branding.

Enlarge Image Nissan

The Bebop 2 is a lightweight drone with a battery good for about 25 minutes of flying and filming. Its 14-megapixel, wide-angle camera can film in 1080p or take raw-format stills. It'll cruise at speeds up to 37 mph horizontally and 13 mph vertically.

You don't even need to fly it -- the drone's Follow Me technology can track the X-Trail using GPS and visual tracking. If you want to film manually, the X-Trail X-Scape includes a remote control and headset for first-person views. Sadly, there's no cool roof mount -- the drone is meant to live out its days in a storage case.

That's really the only difference between the X-Scape and a regular X-Trail. When it goes on sale in Europe, it'll come with a single engine offering, a 1.6-liter diesel I4. It comes equipped solely in the Tekna trim, which offers heated leather seats, navigation and a panoramic sunroof. Nissan's suite of safety systems is standard, too, and includes autonomous emergency braking and lane departure warning.

The X-Trail X-Scape will be limited to Europe, and only 1,200 units will be produced.