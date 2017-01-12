​Nintendo's Switch event: How to watch and what to expect

Up Next Russell Wilson is social media's most valuable US athlete

Part tablet, part handheld, part game console: the Nintendo Switch aspires to be all three. Nintendo first announced the Switch last fall, but tonight will be a deeper announcement in advance of hands-on events in London and New York -- both of which CNET will be attending.

Nintendo.com will be live-streaming the announcement from Tokyo at 1 p.m. Friday local time. That translates to:

11 p.m. ET Thursday

8 p.m. PT Thursday

3 p.m. AEST Friday

4 a.m. GMT Friday

See other local times here

Streams will also be available on YouTube and Twitch. We'll embed one of them closer to the start of the event, so you can watch the full event right here.

We've raised our big unanswered questions about the Nintendo Switch, which is due to arrive this March, but here's what we'd really like to know.

Games: What will the Switch launch titles be? What new Mario game is arriving? And, will the Switch be cross-compatible with any Wii, 3DS or Virtual Console titles, or be a fresh reboot? Nintendo's already confirmed the next Zelda game, and a few games like Splatoon have been teased along with a long list of developers.

Price: We don't know anything about what the Switch or its accessories will cost...but we should get an answer at this event.

A specific release date: We already know it's coming "March 2017," but with only two months left till March, expect actual release dates by region at this event, as well as some sort of possible preordering option.

International release details. Which countries will the Switch hit, and when? We're hoping for more details on international specifics.

How it aims to fit in with phones, tablets, and even the Nintendo 3DS: We know Switch plays games with modular accessories, in tablet or TV-connected mode. But does that mean the Switch will be a full tablet with apps? Will it share similarities with the Wii or the 3DS in any way? And, how does the system all work?

We'll know soon. Until then, you can watch our best guesses below.