Nintendo's NES Classic is being discontinued everywhere

If you thought maybe, just maybe, Nintendo would keep its wildly popular NES Classic alive in the rest of the world despite discontinuing it in North America, abandon all hope.

Nintendo said Tuesday it's ended production of the mini gaming console. "We can confirm that we are no longer manufacturing the Nintendo Classic Mini: Nintendo Entertainment System," the company told Eurogamer. Last week, Nintendo of America said it had ended shipments for "this year."

Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

After Nintendo debuted the NES Classic late last year, CNET's Scott Stein called the mini console "your childhood in a brilliant little box." The all-in-one console was equipped with 30 classic NES games, including Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda. It proved to be a hot holiday gift at $60, and quickly became hard to find. The devices -- if you can find one -- are now going for more than $300 through resellers on sites like eBay and Amazon.

Nintendo did seem to leave open the possibility the console might return. "If production resumes in the future, an update will be posted on the official Nintendo website," the statement continued.

Or maybe, just maybe, it's messing with us.