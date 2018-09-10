Nintendo’s beloved puzzler Professor Layton is coming to the iPhone

Screenshot by Marrian Zhou/CNET

Professor Layton and the Curious Village may arrive on the iPhone soon.

The Nintendo game is coming to iOS devices in the US, according to a tweet Apple's App Store posted Sunday. But the tech giant didn't specify when it'll be available.

Professor Layton and the Curious Village is coming to iOS 🎩 #Nintendo



The game takes place in the curious village of St. Mystere, where a wealthy man just died. Professor Layton and a young apprentice must solve the village's puzzles and riddles to find his hidden treasure.

The move comes after the puzzle game was made available to iPhones and Android phones through mobile HD port in Japan in June, according to Engadget. The popular saga has had half a dozen sequels since the first game was released in 2007.

The most recent sequel, Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy, came out on Nintendo 3DS in Japan and worldwide on iOS and Android last summer.

Nintendo and Apple didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.