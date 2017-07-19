Nintendo Switch’s online app is available for your phone now

Sarah Tew/CNET

The backbone of Nintendo's online features for the Switch is now available.

On Wednesday, the Nintendo Switch Online app popped up on the iOS and Google Play stores, and delivering some of the online play features the console had been missing since its launch.

The app's release comes just two days before "Splatoon 2" launches. Players working in teams online are going to be relying heavily on the app's voice chat and invite features via "SplatNet 2."

Splatoon 2 is the only supported title for the app currently. The app is free to download, as is Nintendo's online service until the end of the year. In 2018, Nintendo will start charging a subscription fee for $20 a year.

