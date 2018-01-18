Nintendo Switch tops US gaming systems for holiday shoppers

Looks like holiday shoppers went all-in on Mario and Link.

According to NPD Group, which tracks US video game sales, 1.5 million Nintendo Switch systems were purchased during December -- more than any other video game system. With more than 4.8 million systems sold in the 10 months since its release, the Switch is the fastest-selling home console in US history.

The Japanese gaming giant also reported strong holiday sales for its portable 3DS hardware with more than 750,000 systems sold -- its best sales month since December 2014 -- and its retro Super NES Classic Edition console, which topped 2.6 million systems in the US for December.

The sales news follows on the heels of the company's announcement of Nintendo Labo cardboard creativity kits designed for use with the Switch. The kits let you construct things such as a toy fishing pole, a robot and even a working piano that adds a maker aspect to the gaming system.