Nintendo Switch to get Minecraft Bedrock update June 21

Minecraft

Nintendo said Thursday that the Bedrock version of Minecraft will come to its Switch hybrid game system on June 21.

The Bedrock version, which brings relatively isolated versions of the game into the fold, will be the first game on Nintendo Switch to feature cross-play support across Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs, Android devices and iOS devices.

The game upgrade will offer players access to the Minecraft Marketplace for the first time, allowing them to purchase maps, skins and texture packs from creators within the Minecraft community. Players will be able use Minecoins to make safe and secure purchases.

The Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition will sell for $30, but those who already own the game can digitally upgrade for free.

